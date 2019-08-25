Tour Championship4 hours ago

Watch Xander Schauffele make a hole-in-one Sunday to tie for the Tour Championship lead

ATLANTA—Xander Schauffele was two shots back of Rory McIlroy heading into the ninth hole at East Lake Sunday morning.

On the 240-yard par 3, Schauffele erased that advantage with one swing. With a 5-iron in hand, Schauffele's ball just cleared the rough, took off on the uphill green and smacked the pin.

It was the second ace at the ninth this week, following Chez Reavie's Friday feat. However, whereas Reavie has 21 career aces, Schauffele's dad told the Athletic's Brendan Quinn that it is Xander's first.

Given $15 million is on the line, an opportune first at that.

Schauffele and McIlroy are 13 under, with Brooks Koepka one back, as the final group makes its way to the back nine of its third round. Play resumed Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. following a lightning strike on Saturday that sent six fans to the hospital.

