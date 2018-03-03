Watch UCF's Shaquem Griffin put up 20 reps on bench press with prosthetic on his left arm

By now, even non-college football fans likely know the story of UCF's Shaquem Griffin, the team's star linebacker that had his left hand amputated when he was four years old. If not, here's his "Letter to NFL GMs" that he wrote for The Players Tribune just went up on Friday, which is well worth the read.

Griffin's story is one of constantly overcoming the odds and proving everyone wrong, which helped him become one of the top linebackers in the country despite being a three-star recruit out of high school. He impressed enough to get invited to the NFL Combine, where he'll have to continue to prove scouts wrong if he wants to hear his name called in April's NFL Draft. As of now, he's projected to go in the fifth or sixth round, but his performance on Saturday in Indianapolis can only help his stock. Using a prosthetic on his left arm, Griffin incredibly put up 20 reps on the bench press. Check it out:

Just nine shy of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley , a consensus top-3 pick that is fortunate enough to have both of his hands. The legend of Shaquem Griffin continues to grow.