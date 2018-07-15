Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf tournament

There's some serious golf being played by celebrities at the American Century Championship this week. Just don't put T.J. Oshie in that group.
Nowhere near the top of the leader board at Lake Tahoe, Oshie decided to put on a beer helmet during Saturday's second round. And perhaps a couple of brews is exactly what he needed to loosen up his putting stroke. Check out this smooth par putt:
Loading
Talk about draining one, am I right? Sorry, I'll show myself out now. . .
Of course, no matter how he plays, this entire summer is a celebration for Oshie following his Washington Capitals winning the Stanley Cup last month. And we've already seen the NHL star get creative when it comes to consuming beer:
Live it up, T.J. Live it up.
