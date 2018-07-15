Trending
Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf tournament

There's some serious golf being played by celebrities at the American Century Championship this week. Just don't put T.J. Oshie in that group.

RELATED: The Loop's interview with T.J. Oshie

Nowhere near the top of the leader board at Lake Tahoe, Oshie decided to put on a beer helmet during Saturday's second round. And perhaps a couple of brews is exactly what he needed to loosen up his putting stroke. Check out this smooth par putt:

Talk about draining one, am I right? Sorry, I'll show myself out now. . .

Of course, no matter how he plays, this entire summer is a celebration for Oshie following his Washington Capitals winning the Stanley Cup last month. And we've already seen the NHL star get creative when it comes to consuming beer:

Live it up, T.J. Live it up.

RELATED: Watch this trick-shot symposium at Lake Tahoe

