Vintage Tiger3 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods save par from impossible lie in a bunker at Bay Hill

By

After an opening 68 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods came right back down to earth on Friday afternoon at Bay Hill, going out in two-over 38 without a single birdie. But in vintage Tiger fashion, he's fought back on the home nine, getting back to even par on the day and four under for the tournament thanks to birdies down the stretch. But the most impressive part of his back-nine battle came in the form of a par save at the par-4 15th.

Woods' drive found the left rough, where he faced a difficult 193-yard approach shot that he ended up hitting in a greenside bunker. When he arrived at the green, Woods found out his ball was plugged up against a lip, leaving him an impossible up-and-down. But this is Tiger Woods we are talking about:

Just another incredible display of Woods treating every shot with equal importance. The man knows how to "grind" as he describes it. After this par save, he made his second birdie of the day at the 16th. With very little working for him on Friday, Woods might still pull a rabbit out of his hat and turn in an under-par round thanks to saves like this.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursHenrik Stenson takes first-round lead at Bay Hill w…
Golf News & Tours2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, viewer's…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods: Tiger posts opening round four-under 6…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection