Watch Tiger Woods save par from impossible lie in a bunker at Bay Hill

After an opening 68 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods came right back down to earth on Friday afternoon at Bay Hill, going out in two-over 38 without a single birdie. But in vintage Tiger fashion, he's fought back on the home nine, getting back to even par on the day and four under for the tournament thanks to birdies down the stretch. But the most impressive part of his back-nine battle came in the form of a par save at the par-4 15th.

Woods' drive found the left rough, where he faced a difficult 193-yard approach shot that he ended up hitting in a greenside bunker. When he arrived at the green, Woods found out his ball was plugged up against a lip, leaving him an impossible up-and-down. But this is Tiger Woods we are talking about:

Just another incredible display of Woods treating every shot with equal importance. The man knows how to "grind" as he describes it. After this par save, he made his second birdie of the day at the 16th. With very little working for him on Friday, Woods might still pull a rabbit out of his hat and turn in an under-par round thanks to saves like this.