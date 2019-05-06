Tiger Woods3 hours ago

Watch: Tiger Woods receives Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump

By
US-POLITICS-GOLF-TRUMP-WOODS
SAUL LOEB(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday.

In an evening ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House, President Trump bestowed the honor to Woods, who had his children, mother, girlfriend and caddie Joe LaCava in attendance.

"Today is my privilege to award our nation's highest civilian honor to one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports, Tiger Woods," President Trump said.

Woods is just the fourth golfer to be chosen, following Arnold Palmer (2004), Jack Nicklaus (2005) and Charles Sifford (2014). He is the first active athlete to receive the Medal of Freedom.

Trump went through a rundown of Woods' career, from his amateur record to his breakthrough win at the 1997 Masters to his triumph at East Lake last fall.

"And then he won the Tour Championship. People forget that, he won the Tour Championship last year," Trump said.

An emotional Woods remarked the honor was an unbelievable experience, and thanked all those who have stood by him over the years.

"You've seen the good and bad, the highs and the lows, and I wouldn't be in this position without your help," Woods said. "I've battled, I've tried to hang in there, to comeback to play the great game of golf again. I've been lucky enough to do it again."

Woods said the Masters was certainly one of the highlights of what he's accomplished in his life on the golf course, and stopped to thank LaCava for "the good reads" to laughter.

The 43-year-old ended his speech by giving a nod to Sifford, who he called the "Grandpa I never had."

"I became so close to him I named my son Charlie after him, so to be chosen as the next golfer after Charlie (to receive the honor) is truly remarkable."

For those that missed the ceremony, rewatch the proceedings here:

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods listed as 25-1 to break Jack Nicklaus' …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' probation for reckless driving ends ah…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Tiger Woods officially commits to U…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection