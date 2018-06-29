News & Tours5 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods dunk a wedge shot for his fourth birdie of front nine

By

Following a so-so opening round at the Quicken Loans National, Tiger Woods is off to an auspicious start on Friday morning. The 42-year-old made the turn in 33 strokes at TPC Potomac, spurred by four birdies, to jump into the tournament's top 25. And the fourth red number came in style.

On the 18th hole (his ninth), Woods' approach from 168 yards fell well short and right of the green. From about 30 yards out, the 14-time major winner took out a wedge and waved it like a major wand, releasing this short-game wizardry on the crowd:

We're not prone to hyperbole, but it's clear history will remember this shot as greater than his chip-ins at the 2005 Masters and 2012 Memorial combined.

