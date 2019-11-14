Trending
Tough Crowd

Watch the Lakers bench literally laugh at their own teammate after his layup got stuck against the rim

By
5 hours ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, or KCP for short, has had a rough start to his third season as a member of the L.A. Lakers. After averaging double figures in each of his last two seasons, he's now averaging a paltry 5.3 points per game. In 2017 he played 33 minutes per game, and in 2018 he played 24. Eleven games into this season, he's playing only 19 minutes per, a number Laker fans actually wish was lower.

It's been so bad for KCP that the new thing on Twitter is to say "arrest KCP immediately" when he makes a poor play. Now, his own teammates are laughing at him.

On Wednesday night, the now 9-2 Lakers welcomed in the new, terrible version of the Golden State Warriors and smacked them around for a 120-94 victory. The only negative of the night was the play of poor Caldwell-Pope, who went three for nine from the field and played only 19 minutes. Late in the first quarter, he grabbed an offensive board and went up for what should have been an easy layup, but the ball got stuck against the rim. His teammates couldn't hide their laughter:

Just brutal. Between LeBron putting a towel on his face to pretend he wasn't laughing, Anthony Davis putting his face in his hands and Avery Bradley grabbing Davis' arm, you'd think this was the 12th-man high school player who they gave garbage minutes on senior night. And when he finally got his chance to get a bucket and send the students into a frenzy, he air-balled. Tough crowd.

Twitter was even less kind:

That tweet is in reference to the fact KCP appeared to hurt his ankle after missing another easy layup late in the game:

Fortunately, not all of his teammates feel the same way. Here's Dwight Howard and Alex Caruso defending their guy on Instagram after the game:

Let's hope this guy gets it right. If not, GM LeBron will pack his bags for him.

RELATED: Austin Rivers helps get Doc Rivers ejected, is world's most ruthless son

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rivalries

Matt Damon told an all-time great story about Phil Jackson cursing he and Mark Wahlberg out at...

3 hours ago
Tough Crowd

Watch the Lakers bench literally laugh at their own teammate after his layup got stuck against...

5 hours ago
Family Matters

Austin Rivers helps get Doc Rivers ejected, is world's most ruthless son

5 hours ago
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Jim Harbaugh's cursed holiday catalog cover

November 13, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Dawgs...

November 13, 2019
Innovation

Offensive lineman does cartwheel mid-play in most deliciously MACtion moment of the year

November 13, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: All rise for Coach O

November 13, 2019
Cheattown, USA

Has a more Boston thing ever happened than the lights going off at the Bruins game as the team...

November 13, 2019
Viral Videos

Thai Tour pro proves he has "all the shots" with amazing flop out of water hazard

November 12, 2019
Media

10 parts of the golf broadcast we wish we could skip

November 12, 2019
With Great Power

Ralphie V, Colorado's live buffalo mascot, is being forced to retire for an absolutely reason

November 12, 2019
Tour Life

Sergio Garcia pulls off fun—and most important, safe—baby gender reveal

November 12, 2019
Film School

Here are all the classic (and not-so-classic) sports movies you can watch on Disney Plus

November 12, 2019
The Grind

A playoff under the lights, a walk-off hole-out, a “Tin Cup” DQ, and the coldest company golf...

November 12, 2019
To The Moon

This drive Nelson Cruz smashed at Topgolf still hasn't landed

November 12, 2019
Power of Positive Thinking

Want to hear something funny? Sam Darnold thinks the Jets can still make the playoffs

November 11, 2019
Roll Died

LSU took Alabama's dignity and is now trying to take its recruits

November 11, 2019
Undisputed GOAT

According to Jeremy Roenick, Michael Jordan once dropped 52 after slamming 10 beers and 36...

November 11, 2019
Related
Best In GolfActress Kathryn Newton's tips on how to dress for a…
The LoopMatt Damon told an all-time great story about Phil …
Golf News & ToursLee Westwood got up and down from this hideous buri…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved