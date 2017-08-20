Watch pro make hole-in-one to possibly secure PGA Tour card

Entering the week as the 139th player in the FedEx Cup rankings, journeyman Martin Flores needed some magic to secure his PGA Tour card for next season. On Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, the 35-year-old pulled quite the rabbit out of his hat.

Starting his day outside the top 20 on the leader board, Flores toured the front in just 30 strokes. Unfortunately, he was unable to carry that momentum to start the back, playing the first five holes on the side in one over. Standing on Sedgefield's 16th hole, Martin required a miracle to avoid a trip back to the minors. He got just that, recording a hole-in-one:

The ace, along with a birdie at the 18th, equated to a seven-under 63, a number that moved Flores inside the projected cut for the PGA Tour postseason. Now THAT is how you finish strong, sports fans.

