AT&T Pebble Beach

Watch PGA Tour players, caddies react like kids when hail hits Pebble Beach

By
2 hours ago
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Hailstorms are a rarity on Monterey Peninsula, at least in February. But given the assortment of weather they’ve had this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was it really that surprising to see some of the white stuff coming down Sunday morning?

The unfortunate part of the storm that passed through is that it forced a second delay in the final round (at 10:30 a.m. local time) as PGA Tour officials took all the players on the course. The final threesomes of the day, with leader Paul Casey and his closest pursuer, Phil Mickelson, still had not teed off, bringing into question whether they’ll be able to get 72 holes in before sundown on Sunday. (The hope was to start play again around 1 p.m. local time, with sunset coming at a little after 5:30 p.m.)

RELATED: Can Phil Mickelson claim his fifth title at Pebble Beach on Sunday?

Of course, you could view at what happened in a negative light. But let’s take a few moments to look at the bright side.

How many times, for instance, do you see caddies making snow angels in a PGA Tour event?

Or a snow ball flight nearly break out:

By the way, Sam Saunders might want to work on that arm.

Here are a few other bemusing images:

