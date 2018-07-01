Watch Justin Thomas nearly chip in for birdie from a bridge at the French Open

Trending
Before the French Open started on Thursday, if you had asked any player in the field if they would take four pars for the week on Le Golf National's 18th hole, 99.9-percent of them would have said yes. Justin Thomas, who did make par all four rounds at the 18th, may have fallen in that 0.01-percent, because he really would have liked this birdie to drop at the 72nd hole on Sunday.

Somehow, the reigning PGA champion's approach shot came to rest on a bridge behind the 18th green, a spot it'd be impossible to stop your ball if you were actually trying. Thomas took advantage of the good break by clipping a perfect chip that was tracking the entire way to the hole. Check it out:

Had it dropped, it would have made Thomas one of just five players in the field to birdie the hole in the final round. It also would have moved him into the top 5 in his French Open debut, but he wound up with a final-round 71, good enough for T-8 at four-under 280. While it's unlikely he'll face any more bridge shots in this year's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, at least he's prepared for anything.

