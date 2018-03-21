WGC-Match Playan hour ago

Watch Justin Thomas make an incredible save from the underbrush at the WGC-Match Play

By

Justin Thomas was off to an auspicious start in his Wednesday WGC-Match Play battle against Luke List. Not only had the reigning Player of the Year raced to a three-up lead through seven holes, but List had bent his putter, meaning he's unable to use his flatstick for the rest of the day. The match appeared over before heading to the back.

But Thomas sent his second shot on the ninth at Austin C.C. soaring left into the Texas underbrush. An area marked as a later hazard, and a position that seemingly forced a concession.

Well, perhaps a mere mortal would have conceded. But as we've seen from Thomas the past two years, he's far from ordinary. The 24-year-old cascaded down into the thicket, attempting not only to dislodge his ball from the weeds but get it high enough over a rock wall. An endeavor Thomas pulled off with aplomb:

If you look closely enough, you can see List's soul being sucked out in the process.

Thomas proceeded to convert the putt to half the hole to remain three up heading to the second nine. Got to feel for List, who's not playing particularly bad. Unfortunately for him, he's paired against a buzzsaw.

