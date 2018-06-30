Watch Ian Poulter and his caddie's fascinating conversation before Poulter pulls off gutsy shot at French Open

Nothing in golf makes avid fans geek out quite like a great caddie-player conversation. All you have to do is look back to this year's Masters, when there were riots in the streets after CBS missed that epic back and forth between Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller , leading to an incredible approach shot from Spieth at the par-5 13th that he could only convert into a birdie.

Okay, maybe not riots in the streets, but the Twitter warriors were out in full force, and luckily for them, the video is now on YouTube forever . While it's not quite the 13th hole on Sunday at the Masters, the European Tour provided caddie-player-convo junkies with their latest fix on Friday, posting this awesome exchange between Ian Poulter and his caddie Terry Mundy in the second round of the French Open to Twitter. Here's the full video, with captions, of Poulter and Mundy trying to decide what club the Englishman should hit into the 18th green at Le Golf National, one of the toughest shots on the course, and one that should make for a few more fascinating player-caddie conversations at this year's Ryder Cup:

Gutsy shot from Poulter, who appeared to have a hook lie and was considering hitting iron for quite some time there. Mundy deserves a little extra tip, because that shot eventually helped Poulter make the cut. The European Tour's website doesn't have shot tracker, so we're assuming Poulter's drive found the hazard and that's where he dropped, because he made a bogey 5 to post a three-over 74 and to finish at four over for the tournament, right on the cut line. On Saturday, he bounced back with a three-under 68, putting him in a tie for 22nd.

While he did himself no favors with the American fans at Shinnecock, it's impossible to deny just how clutch of a player Poulter is, something he's proved throughout this season in winning the Houston Open and collecting three top 10s on the PGA Tour. His strong year has him at 24th in the Ryder Cup standings, but there's little doubt he'll be selected as a captain's pick by Thomas Bjorn. More shots like this at Le Golf National this fall will give American fans even more reason to love to hate this guy.