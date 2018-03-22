Trending
Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

Thanks to the internet and the stupid teenagers that seem to populate it, there's no shortage of mind-numbing "trends" that TAKE SOCIAL MEDIA BY STORM on a seemingly weekly basis. One minute they are innocently planking on a wall somewhere and the next they are eating laundry detergent and literally poisoning themselves. Buncha rascals!

But every now and then, there's a fad we can get behind, even if it forces a husband to rethink his entire marriage. That latest fad is called "Morissetting" and it's not even really a fad, and it's actually just called "Morissetted", because Twitter user Lisa Shmeesa (@LisaRieffel) is the only one to ever do it that we know of. Watch as Lisa repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs (a spot-on impression, by the way) in her husband's face and films the absolutely incredible results:

A few of the more genuine and priceless reactions from a guy who is really wondering if it's all worth it. As funny as we and the 50,000+ people that watched this think it is, that's how unfunny he thinks it is.

And don't forget escalator guy, who is now scarred for life:

Just trying to have a nice little Saturday at Bed, Bath and Beyond and he gets Morissetted into oblivion. No shot he's slept since.

