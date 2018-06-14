Viral Videoan hour ago

Watch high winds carry off a hospitality tent in Scotland

By

The winds are wreaking havoc at Shinnecock Hills. But it's a light breeze compared to the screaming gusts in Scotland.

Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian was hit on Thursday with gale force winds caused by Storm Hector. One of the casualties was a hosptality tent, set up for the Scottish Open, set to be played at the links within the next month. Video captured the dramatic destruction of the tent, which turned over in the gusts.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

Gullane last hosted the Scottish Open in 2015, won by Rickie Fowler. Gullane, which has three courses, ranked 17th on Golf Digest's Greatest Courses in Scotland list.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Tiger Woods officially commits to U…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Firefighter continues to enjoy his …
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Our 10 favorite prop bets, odds, wa…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection