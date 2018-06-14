Watch high winds carry off a hospitality tent in Scotland

The winds are wreaking havoc at Shinnecock Hills. But it's a light breeze compared to the screaming gusts in Scotland.

Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian was hit on Thursday with gale force winds caused by Storm Hector. One of the casualties was a hosptality tent, set up for the Scottish Open, set to be played at the links within the next month. Video captured the dramatic destruction of the tent, which turned over in the gusts.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

Gullane last hosted the Scottish Open in 2015, won by Rickie Fowler. Gullane, which has three courses, ranked 17th on Golf Digest's Greatest Courses in Scotland list.

