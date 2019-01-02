Watch ESPN panel react to news that Urban Meyer will be teaching a class on "character"

Ohio State's Urban Meyer allegedly coached his last game on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl. "Allegedly" since no one, including his own players , believes Meyer is done blowing the whistle. Sure, the staggeringly-high baggage attached might give schools pause. But Liberty University, one of the most religious institutions in the country, just hired a coach who got fired from his old gig for hiring a female escort service, so let's not rule anything out.

Anyway, at least for next season, the plan is for the 54-year-old Meyer to step away from the sidelines and serve as an assistant athletic director in Columbus instead. (Or, as we're sure OSU AD Gene Smith would assert, assistant TO the athletic director.) Meyer will also be working in the classroom, teaching a course on...ahem...character. Whatever your reaction to that last sentence was, it likely wasn't as good as this outburst from ESPN's First Take panel:

A visceral reaction as pure as the first snow of winter.

As co-worker Coleman Bentley noted, "I suppose if you were to teach a class on how to protect banks from robbers, who better to teach it than a bank robber." We can only hope Maurice Clarett signs on as a TA.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS