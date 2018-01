We're reminded every week on the PGA Tour just how extremely talented tour pros are with a golf club in their hands. And Camilo Villegas showed us his skills extend to taking the bottle cap off a beer with a video he shared over New Year's weekend.

Be careful at home trying this method -- not all of us can operate a 9-iron so skillfully. Villegas, however, has obviously done this a time or two.

Impressive stuff from Spiderman!

