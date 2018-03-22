WGC-Match Play3 hours ago

Watch Bubba Watson hit an iron 366 yards at the WGC-Match Play

By

Austin C.C. is a suitable host for the WGC-Match Play, its risk-reward set-up conducive to the theater this format can produce. The Texas property is also known for manufacturing some of the longest drives on tour, thanks to consistent wind and hardened, rolling terrain. Launching-pad factors that translated to a 410-yard bomb from Rory McIlroy last year, along with a host of other "Did you see THAT?" rockets.

Even in that cadence, what Bubba Watson did on Thursday is absurd.

In his Day 2 battle against Marc Leishman, Bubba broke out an iron on the group's ninth tee box. Just trying to keep it in the fairway, right? Perhaps...although the two-time Masters winner didn't sacrifice distance in the process, hitting his iron 366 yards.

Anytime you can get Nick Faldo to halt this hip-hop soliloquy, you know you've done something impressive.

Sure, the fairway dramatically hooks downhill. But I don't care if he's hitting it down a waterslide: 366 yards with an iron is getting it done.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTrump hires company owned by Chinese government to …
Golf News & ToursThe Masters had its lowest TV rating in 13 years. W…
Golf News & ToursEquipment tampering controversy raised by European …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection