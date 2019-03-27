Watch Bryson DeChambeau pull off the most miraculous up-and-down save you'll see all season

There are many facets of Bryson DeChambeau's repertoire that have fueled his furious rise over the last year, but his short game ain't one of them. The No. 6 player in the world entered this week's WGC-Match Play ranked 104th in strokes gained/around-the-green and 75th in total putting. While the season is young, those figures are in line with last year's output.

Not that you could tell by this marvelous work at Austin C.C. on Wednesday.

Early in his match against Russell Knox, DeChambeau's tee shot on the par-3 4th flared to the right, barreling into the native area surrounding the green. The 25-year-old luckily found his ball, but with his opponent Knox safely on the green, it appeared DeChambeau would be taking the L on the hole.

Except DeChambeau pulled off a ridiculous shot from the thick stuff, and proceeded to clean up the remaining 15 feet for one of the most miraculous up-and-downs you'll see all season:

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised by his grit. Though DeChambeau is making his WGC-Match Play debut and was roughed up in his first Ryder Cup last fall, he is a former U.S. Amateur winner, so clearly he knows how to get things done in one-on-one battles. A sentiment Knox is finding out the hard way Wednesday morning.

