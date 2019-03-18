Watch an overzealous marshal leave his post to bearhug player at European Tour event

The Players Championship wasn't the only tournament conducted on golf's top circuits last weekend. The European Tour, sans most of its marquee names, visited Nairobi for the Magical Kenya Open. And though Guido Migliozzi left with the trophy, the true winner was this crowd marshal working Karen Country Club's 18th hole on Sunday.

It was there that Simon Ngige, one of the few Kenyans teeing it up in the tournament, holed out his final shot of the competition for a birdie. A shot that brought a thunderous ovation from the crowd. And a shot that delivered a joyous bearhug from a marshal.

Thankfully, Stevie Williams is no longer active on the bag, or that could have gone very differently.

Sure, marshals are supposed to be impartial, but with the European Tour's inaugural visit to the country, it's understandable this cheerful chap got caught up in the moment. That Ngige responded in kind made the greeting all the more special.

Here's hoping this practice spreads to the PGA Tour. That it hasn't happened to Phil Mickelson yet might be the biggest head-scratcher of them all.

