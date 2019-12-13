    Trending
    An embarrassed Rickie Fowler listens to the U.S. Presidents Cup team sing 'Happy Birthday' to him … badly

    Everyone knows Phil Mickelson’s birthday is some time in the middle of June, in part because each year during the U.S. Open, there’s video of fans serenading him at some point during the week.

    Rickie Fowler’s birthday is Dec. 13, a date on the calendar when there are typically no pro golf tournaments. Fowler, then, has never really had the pleasure of being properly embarrassed by a public display of an out-of-tune rendition of Happy Birthday. That is until now, with this week’s Presidents Cup being played Down Under, making a December date ideal.

    And guess who was doing the first out-of-tune rendition of Happy Birthday? Well none other than his American teammates as they were driving to Royal Melbourne Golf Club ahead of Friday’s foursomes matches. Captain Tiger Woods makes sure the entire bus knows that Rickie is turning the big 3-1, while also making sure they’re aware that Fowler shares the birthdate with another famous celebrity, Taylor Swift.

    Take a look … and a listen. Just keep the sound down low so you don't scare any nearby pets.

    Hopefully they at least have a cake for him back in the team room after making him endure that.

    Fowler's birthday gift from Woods? Getting to play in Friday's foursomes session after sitting out Thursday's action.

