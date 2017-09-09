Walker Cupan hour ago

Walker Cup 2017: Day 1 foursomes and singles pairings

Los Angeles Country Club, 11th hole
Copyright USGA/John MummertThe 11th Hole of the North Course at Los Angeles Golf Club

Pairings and tee times for Saturday’s foursomes and singles matches at the 46th Walker Cup Match at the 7,397-yard, par-70 Los Angeles Country Club (North Course). GB&I is attempting to retain the cup after winning in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Morning Foursomes
7:15 a.m. – Harry Ellis/Alfie Plant, GB&I vs. Collin Morikawa/Norman Xiong, USA
7:30 a.m. – Connor Syme/Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Doc Redman/Will Zalatoris, USA
7:45 a.m. – Scott Gregory/Jack Singh Brar, GB&I vs. Scottie Scheffler/Cameron Champ, USA
8 a.m. – David Boote/Jack Davidson, GB&I vs. Maverick McNealy/Doug Ghim, USA

Afternoon Singles
12:45 p.m. – Harry Ellis, GB&I vs. Braden Thornberry, USA
12:55 p.m. – Connor Syme, GB&I vs. Norman Xiong, USA
1:05 p.m. – Jack Singh Brar, GB&I vs. Stewart Hagestad, USA
1:15 p.m. – Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Collin Morikawa, USA
1:25 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, GB&I vs. Will Zalatoris, USA
1:35 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, GB&I vs. Cameron Champ, USA
1:45 p.m. – David Boote, GB&I vs. Doug Ghim, USA
1:55 p.m. – Scott Gregory, GB&I vs. Maverick McNealy, USA

