Walker Cup 2017: Day 1 foursomes and singles pairings

Pairings and tee times for Saturday’s foursomes and singles matches at the 46th Walker Cup Match at the 7,397-yard, par-70 Los Angeles Country Club (North Course). GB&I is attempting to retain the cup after winning in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Morning Foursomes

7:15 a.m. – Harry Ellis/Alfie Plant, GB&I vs. Collin Morikawa/Norman Xiong, USA

7:30 a.m. – Connor Syme/Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Doc Redman/Will Zalatoris, USA

7:45 a.m. – Scott Gregory/Jack Singh Brar, GB&I vs. Scottie Scheffler/Cameron Champ, USA

8 a.m. – David Boote/Jack Davidson, GB&I vs. Maverick McNealy/Doug Ghim, USA

RELATED: These photos of today's pros when they played in the Walker Cup are pretty awesome

Afternoon Singles

12:45 p.m. – Harry Ellis, GB&I vs. Braden Thornberry, USA

12:55 p.m. – Connor Syme, GB&I vs. Norman Xiong, USA

1:05 p.m. – Jack Singh Brar, GB&I vs. Stewart Hagestad, USA

1:15 p.m. – Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Collin Morikawa, USA

1:25 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, GB&I vs. Will Zalatoris, USA

1:35 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, GB&I vs. Cameron Champ, USA

1:45 p.m. – David Boote, GB&I vs. Doug Ghim, USA

1:55 p.m. – Scott Gregory, GB&I vs. Maverick McNealy, USA

RELATED: By hosting Walker Cup, LACC finally lets down its guard

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS