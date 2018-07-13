Trending
All-Time Names

Velvet Milkman, Murray State women's golf coach, takes over as AD, has greatest name ever

By
4 hours ago

College sports have provided us a plethora of phenomenal names of players that, decades ago, would likely go largely unnoticed. Thanks to the internet, these select few and there incredibly unique names go viral. In college football alone, the 2017 all-name team (yes, that's a thing and hopefully will be again in 2018) featured the likes of Illinois State lineman Kobe Buffalomeat, Stanford kicker Jet Toner and Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Lion King.

While these are all excellent, none of them hold a candle to college sports' newest GOAT of names: Velvet Milkman.

Who is Velvet Milkman, you ask? Milkman is the women's golf coach at Murray State, and was just named the athletic director on Friday, per this tweet that's going viral because of this person's name:

Like me, chances are you thought that this man was Velvet Milkman, subconsciously thinking that anyone named Milkman would be ... a man. WRONG! The man above is an impostor! We've been duped!!

Just kidding, that's actually Allen Ward, something Adam Wells should have probably made clearer when he tweeted this out. Will the real Velvet Milkman please stand up?

This, this is the real Velvet Milkman, not Milkwoman, and she has been the women's golf coach at Murray State since 1993, when she started the program herself. With Ward's resignation, she has been named the interim Athletic Director, and not just because of her moniker. Milkman has been named Coach of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference 12 times and led the Racers to 11 team titles, in addition five appearances in the NCAA regionals. Murray State University President Bob Davies couldn't have asked for a better person for the job, calling Milkman "a proven and natural leader who has tremendous respect throughout the University, our community and our athletic conference. She was the natural and obvious choice to serve in this leadership role as we conduct a national search.”

Legendary coach, legendary name, and now, a legendary interim Athletic Director. We hope Milkman delivers in her new role and wish her all the best.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
All-Time Names

Velvet Milkman, Murray State women's golf coach, takes over as AD, has greatest name ever

4 hours ago
American Century Championship

ACC contender T.J. Oshie sounds off on his knuckle-puck swing and whether or not Ovi is still...

13 hours ago
American Century Championship

Watch Tania Tare turn the American Century Championship range into a trick-shot symposium

July 12, 2018
Bonehead Moves

Charles Oakley arrested in Vegas for trying to take back $100 chip, which isn't the best of...

July 12, 2018
Bad Beats

Watch the wild hand that determined the World Series of Poker Main Event final table

July 12, 2018
Gainz

LSU lineman lifts 605 pounds, lets out guttural scream that should give opponents nightmares

July 12, 2018
Them's Fightin' Words

Eternal nice guy Tony Romo can't resist taking a dig at Charles Barkley at the American...

July 11, 2018
Legs For Days

Eli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, but when he does, he prefers Saquon Barkley's

July 11, 2018
College Life

NBA first-round draft pick has an impressively small amount of money in his bank account (For...

July 11, 2018
Bloopers

Houston Astros win on improbable 5-foot walk-off hit from Alex Bregman, who can do no wrong at...

July 11, 2018
MLB

Cleveland Indians blow four-run 9th inning lead due to manager's uninspired nicknames

July 11, 2018
Pro Tips

Tiger Woods reveals his secret to the perfect club twirl

July 11, 2018
American Century Championship

Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, and A.J. Hawk smoke stogies and Titleist at American Century...

July 10, 2018
Job Openings

PGA Tour winner uses Twitter contest to hire caddie for this week's event

July 10, 2018
It's A(nother) Girl!

Gordon Hayward, who has two daughters, is having a third, and he seems THRILLED about it

July 10, 2018
The Grind

Tiger and Phil’s “big bet,” a PGA Tour WAG throws shade, and Brooks Koepka keeps enjoying life...

July 10, 2018
Celebrity Caddies

Jimmy Buffett caddied in a U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round, thus making it the round...

July 10, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo wins amateur golf tournament by NINE shots

July 9, 2018
Related
The LoopCI Podcast/NCAA chair Velvet Milkman - Golf Digest
The LoopThe only thing better than emergency goalie Scott F…
The LoopSister Jean had a huge press conference and a bunch…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection