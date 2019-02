The Valspar Championship could be a victim of the PGA Tour's new condensed schedule , as the Innisbrook Resort tournament is sandwiched between the Players (the tour's flagship event) and the WGC-Match Play. So Valspar officials are doing everything they can to attract interest.

Which apparently includes "Spring Break" theme initiatives for both players and fans.

The Golf Channel's Will Gray pointed out these endeavors on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, leading us to the tournament's homepage . The Valspar boasts that the idea is borrowed from Major League Baseball's "Players Weekend," designed to celebrate the game’s personalities and passions. Some of the features include:

Caddie Vests featuring Player Nicknames or Social Handles

Players can choose the nickname or social handle they would like on the back of their caddie vest.

Player Superlatives

Fans can vote on items like "Most Colorfully Dressed," "Most Compatible Player/Caddie Partnership," and "Most Likely to Paint His Own Home." (Got to get that Valspar tie-in.) The winners will be revealed on the first tee during the tournament.

Player-Selected Honorary Observers

Players are allowed to chose one person to walk with them inside the ropes during tournament rounds.

Music During Pro-Am

Players will receive a portable speaker during Wednesday's pro-am, so long as they get approval of the rest of the group.

Early commits to the Valspar include Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia. Akshay Bhatia, a 17-year-old prodigy, is also expected to tee it up at the Copperhead Course.

There is no word yet if Tiger Woods, who finished second at last year's event, will play. Woods is scheduled to play two consecutive weeks prior in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players, and with Match Play on the slate as well, could likely skip the Palm Harbor event.

The tournament begins March 21.

