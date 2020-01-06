USGA2 hours ago

USGA partners with actor Don Cheadle to promote public golf and the U.S. Open

By
Don Cheadle
Michael Buckner

When Fox Sports aired a 15-second U.S. Open promo featuring actor Don Cheadle on Sunday ahead of the NFL wild-card playoff game, it was intended as a teaser for this year’s championship at Winged Foot in June. At the same time, it served as a first look at a larger campaign between the USGA and Cheadle announced on Monday.

An avid golfer who has played as low as to a 7-handicap, Cheadle has been tapped to help the USGA promote its various missions. Specifically, the association intends to use Cheadle to help raise awareness about the value of public golf, showcasing him and his distinct voice in PSAs throughout the year.

“Growing up, I used to play public courses with my father, and I have some great memories of those rounds,” Cheadle said in a press release. “I want to make sure that future generations of golfers are able to have access to the same opportunities that I was able to benefit from.”

Cheadle will help highlight the USGA’s research efforts and technological innovations to promoting golf’s role in being good environmental stewards.

He’ll also serve as a brand ambassador for the U.S. Open as the USGA launches a new brand campaign around the national championship at the USGA Annual Meeting in February.

“We are thrilled to work with someone as passionate about the health of the environment and the state of the game of golf as Don Cheadle,” says Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “His prominence and support for these important causes make him a perfect fit for a collaboration with the USGA and to serve as a voice for fans of the U.S. Open.”

SLIDESHOW: Golf-crazed celebrities

Here’s a look at the initial Cheadle teaser.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPatrick Reed needs to rethink his approach, because…
Golf News & ToursUSGA partners with actor Don Cheadle to promote pub…
Golf News & ToursTaylorMade SIM family of metalwoods change shape to…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved