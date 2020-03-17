USGA holding off on decisions about upcoming championships, qualifiers

With 14 championships to conduct in 14 cities across the country, the U.S. Golf Association has a myriad of decisions to make as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact much of society around the world, including, of course, the cancelation or postponement of sporting events.

Those decisions are coming, likely soon, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the USGA is simply in a holding pattern as the first of its 14 championships, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, gets ever closer on the horizon, with its scheduled start of April 25 at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Fla.

USGA CEO Mike Davis issued a statement late Monday after the Centers for Disease Control recommended that events of 50 or more people should not be conducted for the next eight weeks. Stated Davis:

“The USGA has been carefully monitoring all information available regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and remains focused on the health and safety of the USGA community, including our staff, players, officials, volunteers and spectators. We have established an internal task force and are communicating on a regular basis with our peers in the golf community and the broader sports world as information on this evolving issue continues to be shared. Our leadership continues to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will remain vigilant in working with local and state authorities to monitor the virus and its implications for the entire USGA community.

“Our championship season begins in late April and runs through September, with the U.S. Open being played in June, and as of today, we have not made any decisions to alter this schedule. We are committed to being proactive in updating our constituents regarding any changes and will provide more information as it becomes available. We will take action in the event there are direct impacts to our people or our championships, including our qualifiers.”

An eight-week window stretches to May 11. It stands to reason that several USGA events face postponement or cancelation. The USGA intends to weigh its options in the coming days while also consulting with other golf organizations.

“We continue to discuss the impact on USGA championships as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve,” said Beth Major, senior director of championship communications for the USGA. “We are fully aware of and intend to follow the CDC’s recent direction regarding gatherings larger than 50 people, and this will clearly have an impact on our championships and qualifiers. Protecting the health and well-being of everyone involved with our championships is our top priority.”

Currently, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball is the only championship that falls in the eight-week window. However, qualifying for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open also could be impacted.

Local qualifying for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., is slated for April 27-May 12 at 109 sites in 45 states and Canada. Final qualifying will be conducted in nine U.S. locations, plus Canada, Japan and England. One U.S. site for final qualifying, in Texas, is scheduled for May 18, while the qualifier in England is May 25. The rest are being held June 8. The U.S. Open is June 18-21.

Qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston is April 21-May 14 at 25 locations. The 75th U.S. Women’s Open is June 4-7.