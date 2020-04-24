USGA cancels two more championships, the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls' Junior

The golf schedule took another COVID-19 hit on Friday, when the United States Golf Association announced that it has canceled the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior.

“Our primary focus when making determinations around championships continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA, said in a news release. “While we are incredibly disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel our two junior championships, we know it is the right one.”

Part of the concern with moving forward with the tournaments is holding qualifiers in areas where large gathering are prohibited.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior was scheduled to be played July 13-18 at Eisenhower Golf Club at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Junior Amateur was scheduled for July 20-25 at Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course in Chaska, Minn.

Previously, the USGA canceled the U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball.

It also has rescheduled the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamoroneck, N.Y., to Sept. 17-20, and the U.S. Women’s Open to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

The USGA further has delayed opening entries for its six other amateur championships until May 18. The U.S. Women’s Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.; the U.S. Amateur for Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Ore.; the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, S.C.; the U.S. Senior Amateur for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.; the U.S. Mid-Amateur for Sept. 12-17 at Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, Va., and Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Va.; and the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur for Sept. 12-17 at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala.

