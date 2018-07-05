The mysterious selection process behind who gets picked for the U.S. rosters in international team competitions—a bone of contention for many who follow amateur golf—has officially become a little less mysterious. The USGA announced on Thursday that it will include a handful of automatic selections for the Walker Cup, Curtis Cup and men’s and women’s World Amateur teams starting this fall.

When the three-player American squads are picked for the World Amateur Team Championship that will compete at Ireland’s Carton House Golf Club in late August and early September, the top-ranked female and male player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking will automatically be included on the roster, as will the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur champions. Additionally, the winner of Mark H. McCormack Medal, given to the No. 1-ranked amateur at the end of the summer, will make the team. Any other remaining selections will be decided by the USGA’s International Team Selection (ITS) committee, which previously had filled out the entire roster.

All automatic selections assume that the player is an American and will remain an amateur through the playing of the competition.

“Adding these elements of transparency to our selections helps players understand the process and aspire to earn coveted spots on these top teams,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of Championships & Governance. “Representing your country in team competitions is one of golf’s highest honors and among the best experiences of a player’s career, and we want excellence to be rewarded.”

For the Walker Cup in 2019, being played at Royal Liverpool, the top three ranked American players on the WAGR ranking will make the 10-man team, as will the U.S. Amateur champion. The remaining selections will be decided by the ITS, and will include at least one mid-amateur player.

For the Curtis Cup in 2020 at Conway Golf Club in Wales, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner will be picked for the eight-woman roster, as will the top three players on the WAGR ranking and the McCormack Medal winner.

