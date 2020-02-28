The road to the 2020 U.S. Open begins in March when the USGA opens up the online entry process into this year's national championship, which will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., June 18-21. This is the sixth time that the West Course will host the U.S. Open, the last coming in 2006 when Geoff Ogilvy defeated Phil Mickelson, Colin Montgomerie and Jim Furyk by one stroke.

In eight of the last nine years, more than 9,000 golfers have entered the championship. To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Thus far only 50 golfers have earned exemptions all the way to Winged Foot. The number of fully exempt players will increase with the inclusion of the top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking, as of May 18 and June 15. The winner of the Players Championship (March 12-15), Masters (April 9-12), the PGA Championship (May 14-17) and any multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship also will earn exemptions.

The remaining spots in the field will be filled by golfers who play their way into the championship via local and sectional qualifying.

There are 109 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers that will be contested in 45 states and Canada from April 27 to May 12. Those who advance then tee it up in one of 12 36-hole sectional qualifiers. Eight will be conducted at U.S. sites on Monday, June 8, with one additionally American qualifier being played Monday, May 18. For the 16th consecutive year, Japan and England will host a sectional qualifier, scheduled for May 25 and June 8, respectively. A sectional qualifier will be contested for the first time in Canada on June 8.

Just two golfers—Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) have won the U.S. Open after qualifying through local and sectional play. In 2019, 17 players advanced through local and final qualifying to the 156-player U.S. Open field at Pebble Beach. Of those 17, four made the 36-hole cut.

U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Event (36 holes)

(a) - Amateur

MAY 18

Lakewood Country Club & Royal Oaks Country Club, Dallas, Texas

MAY 25

Minagi Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

JUNE 8

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.

The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, Ore.

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Events

(a) - Amateur

April 27 (3)

The Patterson Club, Fairfield, Conn.

Waterlefe Golf & River Club, Bradenton, Fla.

NMSU G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

April 29 (3)

The Preserve G.C., Carmel, Calif.

Race Brook C.C., Orange, Conn.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

April 30 (10)

Industry Hills G.C. (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Mayacoo Lakes C.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Steel Club, Hellertown, Pa.

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

Amarillo (Texas) C.C.

Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas

The Pines C.C., Morgantown, W.Va.

May 1

RedHawk G.C., Nampa, Idaho

May 2

The King Kamehameha G.C., Wailuku, Hawaii

May 4 (22)

The C.C. at DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

Plantation Bay G. & C.C. (Club de Bonmont Course), Ormond Beach, Fla.

The C.C. of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla.

Spencer T. Olin G.C., Alton, Ill.

Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.

Beaver Hills C.C., Cedar Falls, Iowa

Koasati Pines at Coushatta G.C., Kinder, La.

Eastward Ho! C.C., Chatham, Mass.

Northwest G.C., Silver Spring, Md.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Beatrice (Neb.) C.C.

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, N.Y.

North Shore C.C., Glen Head, N.Y.

Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Oak Ridge (Tenn.) C.C.

Ridgewood C.C., Waco, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Gold Mountain G.C. (Olympic Course), Bremerton, Wash.

May 5 (7)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

El Macero (Calif.) C.C.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

DuPont C.C., Wilmington, Del.

Legends Club, Prior Lake, Minn.

Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio

May 6 (10)

Seville G. & C.C., Gilbert, Ariz.

Oak Creek G.C., Irvine, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Green Brook C.C., North Caldwell, N.J.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

May 7 (19)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Heartbreaker/Backbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C. (Classic Course)

Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.

Hobe Sound (Fla.) C.C.

Bear’s Paw C.C., Naples, Fla.

Bay Point G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Panama City Beach, Fla.

Buckhorn Springs G. & C.C., Valrico, Fla.

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

The Hawthorns G. & C.C., Fishers, Ind.

Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Boulder Creek G.C., Boulder City, Nev.

Hollywood G.C., Deal, N.J.

MeadowBrook C.C., Tulsa, Okla.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

The Federal Club, Glen Allen, Va.

May 10

Palmer (Alaska) G.C.

May 11 (29)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

Dragonfly G.C., Madera, Calif.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Club at Weston Hills (Tour Course), Weston, Fla.

Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge, Ga.

Pine Meadow G.C., Mundelein, Ill.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Crumpin-Fox Club, Bernardston, Mass.

The Orchards G.C., Washington, Mich.

Medina (Minn.) G. & C.C.

The G.C. at Creekmoor, Raymore, Mo.

Genoa Lakes G.C. (Lakes Course), Genoa, Nev.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

Shaker Ridge C.C., Albany, N.Y.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio

Willamette Valley C.C., Canby, Ore.

Elmhurst C.C., Moscow, Pa.

Agawam Hunt Club, Rumford, R.I.

Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Courses), Kerrville, Texas

Lakeside C.C., Houston, Texas

Gamble Sands, Brewster, Wash.

Hidden Glen C.C., Cedarburg, Wis.

May 12 (2)

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

