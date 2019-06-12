Trending
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

By
3 hours ago
Michael Reaves

PEBBLE BEACH — Rory McIlroy’s game-used winning putter at last week’s RBC Canadian Open in exchange for a Toronto Raptors jersey? There hasn’t been a trade that bad since the Knicks sent three draft picks to the Raptors for Andrea Bargnani in 2013.

Luckily for McIlroy, one of the favorites at this week’s U.S. Open, the swap with Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum was only a temporary one following the Northern Irishman’s rousing seven-stroke victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

“He gave me a Raptors jersey (not even a Kawhi Leonard one but a Kyle Lowry one, no less), and I gave him my putter and thought he was going to give it to [my caddie] up at the scoring area,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “And I saw Harry. He goes, ‘Where's your putter?’ And I said, ‘I better go find it.’

“So, no, I definitely didn't give it away. I know I've done some stupid things in the past, but that would have been right up there.”

No kidding. McIlroy ranked sixth in the field in strokes gained: putting and led the field with 26 birdies for the week on his way to the blowout win that included a final-round 61.

“I said to Harry, ‘Could you go and find Laurence? He's got my putter,’” McIlroy said. “And put it back in the bag and make sure the bag gets on the plane and goes to California.

“That was really it. The guy I gave it to was running the golf tournament. He knows it's not for him.”

As for the Raptors jersey, McIlroy got to keep that and brought it with him to Pebble Beach. Not that he'll be breaking it out given that he's in Golden State Warriors territory.

“I'll be obviously an interested onlooker this week [of the NBA Finals] and it's a nice distraction from what we're doing, " he said. "But that Raptors jersey this week is probably staying in the suitcase."

RELATED: Did Rory McIlroy jinx the Toronto Raptors?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

3 hours ago
Thanks Dad

The 9 best whiskies to buy dad (or yourself) for Father's Day

5 hours ago
Blame Canada

Canada is VERY pissed the USWNT celebrated their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in the Women's Cup

9 hours ago
Throwback

The New York Jets' new GM was once the "coach wants to see you, bring your playbook" guy on...

10 hours ago
The Raidahhhs

King of mic'd up Jon Gruden is going to make 'Hard Knocks' must-see TV

11 hours ago
Chips Off The Old Block

The 9 best dad moments in PGA Tour history

June 11, 2019
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2019: Zach Johnson forced to do jumping jacks after a missed putt

June 11, 2019
Bah Humbug

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was every little terrible thing wrong with modern sports

June 11, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy's Raptors jinx, Phil Mickelson's "Pebble Beach" hole-in-one, Kylie Jenner's golf...

June 11, 2019
Beat That Beat Up

Auburn baseball team scores 13 runs in the top of the first inning (!!), then throws dance

June 11, 2019
Props Contest

U.S. Open 2019: Win an Odyssey Stroke Lab putter by entering this free Action Network contest

June 11, 2019
Payback's A B----

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka daggers Joe Buck in clearly staged yet still hilarious video...

June 10, 2019
Father's Day 2019

Jim Beam practically giving away $23 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

June 10, 2019
Heaven is A Place On Earth

Krispy Kreme building Times Square doughnut utopia replete with glaze waterfall

June 10, 2019
Go Get That

Max Muncy tells Madison Bumgarner to fetch his home run out of the bay if he doesn't like it

June 10, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Rafa Nadal and the curse of being too good

June 10, 2019
All-Time Backfires

Duke batter tries to 'ice' stud Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, fails miserably

June 9, 2019
Golden Tee

Golden Tee Championship to be broadcast on ESPN, proving all is not lost with humanity

June 7, 2019
Related
Golf CoursesA visit to the 'Poor man's Pebble Beach' reveals on…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Rory McIlroy's recent major woes ha…
Golf News & ToursThere's nothing wrong with the U.S. Open that Pebbl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection