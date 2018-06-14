U.S. Open - Round One
Images

U.S. Open 2018: The best pictures from Thursday at Shinnecock Hills

3 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The scoreboard wasn't pretty at Shinnecock Hills, but the images from the first day were still striking. Here's a selection of some of our favorites.

U.S. Open - Round One
Andrew Redington

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

U.S. Open - Round One
Warren Little

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

2018 U.S. Open
Darren Carroll

Tiger Woods plays his second shot at the fourth hole during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

U.S. Open - Round One
David Cannon

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the third hole as two marshals signal the ball has gone right during the first round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

2018 U.S. Open
Michael Cohen

Russell Henley reacts to saving par at the 14th green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)

2018 U.S. Open
J.D. Cuban

Sergio Garcia chips to the tenth green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Copyright USGA/J.D. Cuban)

2018 U.S. Open
Darren Carroll

Ian Poulter plays his shot at the ninth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

U.S. Open - Round One
Rob Carr
U.S. Open - Round One
Streeter Lecka

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

U.S. Open - Round One
Streeter Lecka

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Eric Axley of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

U.S. Open - Round One
Mike Ehrmann

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Adam Scott of Australia looks on from the tenth green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

U.S. Open - Round One
Streeter Lecka

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain celebrates his chip for birdie on the second hole during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

U.S. Open - Round One
David Cannon

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his second shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection