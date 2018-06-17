U.S. Open - Round Three
U.S. Open 2018: The best pictures from Saturday at Shinnecock Hills

A wild Saturday brought rules controversies, difficult conditions, and bogeys. Lots and lots of bogeys.

All this, and it was still a beautiful day with some spectacular images. Here are some from a frenetic third round in the U.S. Open.

Andrew Johnston greets fans as he appraoches the first tee during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Henrik Stenson reacts to a par putt at the third green during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his third shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Ian Poulter of England reacts after hitting a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

