SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.— The second round of the U.S. Open brought a mixture of rain and sun to the East End of Long Island, but it still ended with Dustin Johnson atop the leader board at Shinnecock Hills.

It also featured more spectacular images from one of the most photogenic settings in golf. Here are some of our favorites from Friday.

Pinterest Michael Cohen Jon Rahm rects to his putt at the fourth green during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)

Pinterest J.D. Cuban Ian Poulter hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/J.D. Cuban)

Pinterest Streeter Lecka SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Tiger Woods of the United States prepares to putt on the 10th green during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates making a birdie on the seventh hole as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Pinterest Andrew Redington SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States is interviewed in the FOX studio after finishing his second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Pinterest Warren Little SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Branden Grace of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pinterest Andrew Redington SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Paul Casey of England plays his second shot on the third hole as a gallery of patrons look on during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pinterest Streeter Lecka SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a put on the eighth green during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)