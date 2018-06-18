Sunday at Shinnecock lacked much of the hysteria of the day before, but it still featured its share of fireworks: a closing 63, a run by the reigning Masters champion, and two close friends battling in the day's penultimate group.

Ultimately it was Brooks Koepka who prevailed over a cast of challengers that included Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, pal Dustin Johnson, and recent green jacket winner Patrick Reed to claim his second major championship and become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

Below, some of our favorite images from final day at the Open.

Pinterest Darren Carroll Brooks Koepka plays his tee shot at the 12th tee during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Pinterest Streeter Lecka SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts to his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Pinterest Darren Carroll Brooks Koepka hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Pinterest Darren Carroll Brooks Koepka kisses his girlfriend after winning during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Pinterest Michael Cohen Brooks Koepka chips at the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)

Pinterest Michael Cohen Kiradech Aphibarnrat reacts to missing a par putt at the sixth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)

Pinterest Andrew Redington SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts after a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Pinterest Warren Little SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Patrick Reed of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his third shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the ninth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Pinterest Rob Carr SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his second shot into the third green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pinterest Andrew Redington SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his third shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Pinterest Warren Little SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot to the 12th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pinterest Rob Carr SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot to the tenth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pinterest Jason Miczek Brooks Koepka hitting his approach shot to the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Jason Miczek)

Pinterest Warren Little SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pinterest Andrew Redington SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Justin Rose of England reacts to a missed putt on the ninth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)