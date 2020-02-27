U.S. Amateur heading to site of Tiger Woods' NCAA victory

The USGA announced on Thursday that the Honors Course will serve as host to a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women's Amateur.

Located outside Chattanooga, the Honors is best known as the site of Tiger Woods' NCAA Championship victory in 1996. Woods' performance through three days was so dominant that the Stanford product shot a final-round 80 and still won the event by four over Rory Sabbatini. The course has also hosted the 1991 U.S. Amateur (won by Mitch Voges), the 2005 U.S. Mid-Am (Kevin Marsh) and the 2010 NCAAs (Augusta State team champs, Scott Langley taking the individual title).

The Women's Am will visit Honors in 2026, with the men coming in 2031.

“The U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Amateur are among the preeminent championships in the amateur game and we are excited to conduct them at a club that is so supportive of amateur golf,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “The Honors Course will provide an outstanding test for the top players from around the world.”

“Having three USGA championships at our course over the next 11 years is an incredible honor and a tremendous reflection of the hard work of our members and staff in carrying out our club’s dedication to amateur golf,” added Joe Richardson, chairman of The Honors Course. “The 2031 U.S. Amateur will have special significance as we mark the 40th anniversary of hosting the championship. We are proud and excited to welcome everyone to our home.”

Designed by Pete Dye and considered one of the best examples of his death-or-glory architecture, the Honors is currently ranked 28th on Golf Digest's America's 100 Greatest .