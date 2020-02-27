USGA2 hours ago

U.S. Amateur heading to site of Tiger Woods' NCAA victory

By
The Honors Course hole 2
Courtesy of Dan Reynolds

The USGA announced on Thursday that the Honors Course will serve as host to a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women's Amateur.

Located outside Chattanooga, the Honors is best known as the site of Tiger Woods' NCAA Championship victory in 1996. Woods' performance through three days was so dominant that the Stanford product shot a final-round 80 and still won the event by four over Rory Sabbatini. The course has also hosted the 1991 U.S. Amateur (won by Mitch Voges), the 2005 U.S. Mid-Am (Kevin Marsh) and the 2010 NCAAs (Augusta State team champs, Scott Langley taking the individual title).

The Women's Am will visit Honors in 2026, with the men coming in 2031.

“The U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Amateur are among the preeminent championships in the amateur game and we are excited to conduct them at a club that is so supportive of amateur golf,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “The Honors Course will provide an outstanding test for the top players from around the world.”

“Having three USGA championships at our course over the next 11 years is an incredible honor and a tremendous reflection of the hard work of our members and staff in carrying out our club’s dedication to amateur golf,” added Joe Richardson, chairman of The Honors Course. “The 2031 U.S. Amateur will have special significance as we mark the 40th anniversary of hosting the championship. We are proud and excited to welcome everyone to our home.”

Designed by Pete Dye and considered one of the best examples of his death-or-glory architecture, the Honors is currently ranked 28th on Golf Digest's America's 100 Greatest.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA of America "monitoring situation" of San Franci…
Golf News & ToursByeong Hun An sends perfect tweet following rough f…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Amateur heading to site of Tiger Woods' NCAA v…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved