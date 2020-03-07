Trending
Tyrrell Hatton recovered from wrist surgery in the most chill way possible

Tyrrell Hatton
Five days after the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton underwent surgery to repair a right wrist injury that had been nagging him for some time. "Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery," the Englishman Tweeted:

Less than three months later, Hatton was back in action at the WGC-Mexico, where he showed no signs of rust, shooting four sub-70 rounds to finish in a tie for sixth. After skipping the Honda Classic, Hatton returned to action at Bay Hill, where he's shot rounds of 68 and 69 to grab a share of the 36-hole lead. Not only was it a speedy recovery, it's been a speedy return to form.

Surely, Hatton's rehab must have been grueling, right? Quite the opposite, actually. One reporter at Bay Hill asked Hatton how he spent his off time, and it sounds like he channeled his inner college kid.

"I drank a lot of red wine and played Xbox," Hatton said on Friday. "That was it. When the cast came off and I was told I could play Xbox, I didn't hesitate."

In other words, Hatton was living the dream. Who says video games can't be a force for good? The only other question is what was he playing? We'd imagine Fifa was in the mix quite often:

Hatton will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday alongside Sung Kang, who is also at seven under.

RELATED: Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

