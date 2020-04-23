Trending
Hidden Talents

Tyrrell Hatton pays tribute to Arnold Palmer and his own on-course "rage" by baking delicious-looking cake

By
18 minutes ago

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen—but noted hothead Tyrrell Hatton seems to fit right in. The (most) recent PGA Tour winner has gotten into baking during his time in quarantine, and he seems as adept with handling ingredients as he is at handling breezy final rounds at Bay Hill.

RELATED: Why Tyrrell Hatton's Bay Hill win was rarer than you realized

Check out this spectacular cake in which Hatton manages to pay tribute to both Arnold Palmer as well as his own reputation for losing his cool on the golf course (scroll to the final photo):

If that tastes half as good as it looks, Tyrrell is in for a real treat the next few days. No quarantine diet here!

Well played baked, Tyrrell—and watch out, Gordon Ramsey. There's another angry Brit coming for you in the kitchen.

RELATED: MJ's savage golf move & a savvy PGA Tour WAGs promotion

