Tour player rips new Rules of Golf: "I feel like most of them missed the mark"

The latest iteration of the Rules of Golf will be implemented on January 1. While the revisions have been generally welcomed, golf's guidelines remain a work in progress. A point PGA Tour player Mackenzie Hughes seconded on social media Wednesday afternoon.

On Twitter the 28-year-old said, while he agreed with a few changes, "I feel like most of them missed the mark."

Hughes went on to explain some of his grievances, including the stipulations regarding the replacement of a damaged club, the new requirements for drop height, and that players still are not rewarded a free drop of a fairway divot.

"I think they were trying to simplify the game but after watching them explain the new rules I don’t think they accomplished that," Hughes said.

Fellow pro Graham DeLaet also chimed in:

A point which Hughes agreed. "They had a chance to make that clear and they didn’t. Could have just said it can’t be over a certain length and can’t touch any part of your body."

For those not as informed as Hughes, click here for your guide to the new Rules of Golf for 2019 .

