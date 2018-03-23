PGA Tour23 minutes ago

Tony Romo cards second-round 82, finishes dead last at Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

It's safe to say the Tony Romo PGA Tour experiment might be a short-lived one. The former quarterback followed up his first-round 77 with an 82 on Friday at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, missing the cut by 16 shots and finishing in dead last.

Romo showed a bit of promise on the front nine at Corales Golf Club on Thursday, making three birdies and three bogeys to turn in even-par 36. After three consecutive pars, things went backwards quickly, as he played the next four holes in five over. Things didn't get much better on Friday, when Romo opened his round with six straight bogeys, ending his slim-at-best chances of making the cut, which ended up being one under. He turned in eight-over 44, and finished with a 38 that included two birdies and two double bogeys on his home nine.

Romo's 15-over 159 placed him six shots back of the next closest competitor, amateur Rhadames Pena, who posted rounds of 71 and 82 to finish at nine over. Leader Brice Garnett bested Romo by 28 shots, firing rounds of 63 and 68 to get to 13-under 131.

Hunter Mahan, Matt Every and 54-hole Valspar Championship-leader Corey Conners sit four back of Garnett at nine-under 135.

