Tony Finau drains birdie wearing Kobe Bryant jersey on golf's loudest hole, mimics shooting a jumper

By

From golf balls to golf shoes to golf clubs, PGA Tour pros at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. But no one did it in a more electrifying way than Tony Finau on Friday.

Finau joined others including Justin Thomas and Max Homa by wearing a Kobe jersey while playing TPC Scottdale's famed 16th hole. But he also connected for a deep two that the Lakers legend would have been proud of. And then mimicked a jump shot for a fitting celebration. Check it out:

Perfect.

And here's a different, more extended look at the cool scene from the PGA Tour that includes the crowd chanting "Kobe":

Like he has on Mamba Day (8/24) in the past, Finau also wore some snazzy purple and gold golf shoes to honor his sports hero:

Finau was among the PGA Tour pros who took Bryant's sudden and tragic death the hardest, going as far as to compare his emotions to when his mom passed away in a 2011 car accident. But he was all smiles after sending the fans into a frenzy on golf's loudest hole. The birdie was one of four on his front nine as he turned in 32 to make a big move up the leader board on Day 2.

