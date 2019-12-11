Tommy (Two Gloves) Gainey arrested in Florida prostitution sting

PGA Tour player Tommy (Two Gloves) Gainey has been arrested for soliciting a prostitute, according to the Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Gainey was one of 124 people arrested in a massive, six-day undercover sting, dubbed “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” targeting prostitution, human trafficking and child predators in central Florida.

According to jail records, Gainey, a 44-year-old married father of two, is facing a first-degree misdemeanor solicitation charge. He was booked on Dec. 8 and released after posting the $500 bail.

Gainey nor his agent with Empire Sports Management have yet to respond when contacted by GolfDigest.com. The PGA Tour said it is aware of the situation but that it had no further comment.

“He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was to be the next morning tee off,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference on Wednesday. “He didn't make it. He was a scratch.”

Gainey has won once on the PGA Tour, the 2012 McGladrey Classic, and earned $5.6 million in 200 PGA Tour starts. He lost his full status on tour in 2014 but has continued to play in PGA Tour events on sponsors' exemptions and past-champions status. He competed primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 but played four events this fall on the PGA Tour, making one cut. He was scheduled to compete in the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School this week at Orange County National outside of Orlando.