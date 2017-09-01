Today in tour pros are just like us: Kelly Kraft makes a 12(!) at Dell Technologies Championship

Kelly Kraft's first crack at the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs got off to a brutal start on Friday. So much so, that by the time he walked to the third hole at the Dell Technologies Championship, his chances of advancing to the third postseason tournament were already slim to none.

Kraft's misadventure on No. 2 at TPC Boston began with a badly pulled tee shot. But after a good recovery, he really got into trouble when his third shot found the water. From there, a series of bad shots, penalties, and a missed five-footer added up to a 12. Yes, a twelve. Here's how the disaster looked on PGA Tour Shot Tracker:

And here's the full play-by-play:

Shot 12 in the hole

Shot 11 putt 8 ft 9 in., 3 ft 3 in. to hole

Shot 10 86 yds to green, 5 ft 5 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 9 Penalty

Shot 8 71 yds to water, 44 ft 0 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 7 Penalty

Shot 6 3 in. to native area, 38 ft 0 in. to hole

Shot 5 98 yds to native area, 38 ft 2 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 4 Penalty

Shot 3 155 yds to water, 36 ft 7 in. to hole

Shot 2 146 yds to right rough, 166 yds to hole

Shot 1 237 yds to unknown, 311 yds to hole

Kraft, the 2011 U.S. Amateur champ, entered the tournament at a precarious No. 64 in the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 70 after this event advance to the BMW Championship in two weeks.

On the bright side, Kraft has the perfect opportunity to crack a joke at his expense (provided, he feels like it) after his round. If he's asked "How did you make a 12?", Kraft can deadpan "I missed a five-footer for an 11." Boom.

