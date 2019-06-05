Titleist Vokey wedges expands its SM7 D grind offering to include additional lofts

Titleist Vokey wedges have been on the radar of golfers ever since 1997 when master craftsman Bob Vokey started designing wedges for the company. During those two-plus decades, Voke has created a number of models and grinds, including his latest D grind, which offers high measured bounce along with the crescent shape of the M Grind sole for shotmaking versatility.

While the D grind was confined to higher lofts, Vokey experimented with using the grind on lower-lofted wedges. That experiment now comes to fruition with the addition of the D grind to the company’s SM7 wedges in 54- and 56-degree models, each with 12 degrees of bounce.

Available at vokey.com via the company’s WedgeWorks program, the lower-lofted D grind models expands the fitting options for players, says Vokey.

“During most of my fittings, I’m striving to fit the player into two different grinds,” Vokey said in a statement from Titleist. “We always fit based on how the player uses their wedges, but my preference is notably a high bounce sand wedge and mid-to-low bounce lob wedge, so they have the versatility to face all different types of shots and conditions. Bringing the D Grind to the 54 and 56 degree models opens up a great new fitting opportunity in these sand wedge lofts.”

The D grind provides high forward bounce for shots in the square position, while the crescent shape provides for versatility in the open position, allowing for a variety of shots and face angles for greenside shots. The D grind wedges is a good option for players with a steep angle of attack and forward shaft lean at impact. Golfers playing in soft conditions also can benefit.

The wedges start at $195 (which includes custom BV Wings grip, custom shaft band, and up to 10 character stamping in one of 12 paintfill colors). As part of WedgeWorks other custom options are available as well.