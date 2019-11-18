Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges set to debut on tour at the RSM Classic

Titleist’s Vokey wedges are the leading wedges at retail, and according to the company, have been the most played wedges on the PGA Tour since 2004 . Tomorrow at the RSM Classic the company is unveiling the latest iteration of its Spin Milled wedges to its tour staff: the SM8.

Although the company is providing no specifics at this time, photos reveal some specific cosmetic differences. Although the hallmark Vokey wings logo remains, the Titleist name is absent from the rear of the club, while “Vokey Design” is prominent. Also gone is the “saw mill” logo, providing a large, clean area in the back.

Part of the company’s long-held tour seeding and validation process, the introduction of the new wedges comes after months of trial by tour players of unmarked prototypes during practice rounds, the feedback provided helping to shape what players will see at Sea Island Golf Club.

At Sea Island, Bob Vokey as well as Vokey Tour wedge rep Aaron Dill and director of wedge R&D Kevin Tassistro will be on site to introduce the new wedges to players and help fit them into the bounce/grind setup best for them.

If adoption is anything like prior launches, expect the Titleist Vokey SM8 to be readily welcomed into the bags of players in the months to come.

