Titleist TS hybrids take their cue (energy, forgiveness) from TS driver, fairway

The new Titleist TS hybrids (TS2 and TS3) serve as a reminder that while they serve as iron replacement clubs, hybrids first and foremost share the DNA of metalwoods. That’s why the TS2 and TS3 take their fundamental improvements from the learnings of the company’s TS drivers and fairway woods, introduced a year ago. Like them, the focus is on finding new ways to produce ball speed.

The core values the TS2 and TS3 hybrids take from their bigger metalwood brothers are in the face and crown improvements. A thinner face on the new hybrids yields better deflection at impact for more ball speed, while a thinner crown saves more weight than in past models to help lower the center of gravity. The new face is the thinnest on a hybrid in company history, said Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist’s director of metalwoods development, noting its 16 percent thinner than the preceding 818 series hybrids. The lower CG helps shots launch with less spin. Luttrell also said the weight also is positioned to create more stability on off-center hits, or moment of inertia, an increase in MOI of 10 percent compared to the 818 hybrids.

“By taking everything we learned in developing TS drivers and fairways and implementing those technologies into our hybrid platform, we’ve been able to improve our speed and distance performance while maintaining the incredible playability that makes these hybrids scoring clubs—that easy, consistent distance that launches high and lands soft, closer to the hole.”

Like the 818 hybrids, the two models of the TS hybrids are geared to different swing types. The slightly larger TS2 hybrids (17, 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 degrees) best fit players with a sweeping move into the ball, while the more compact TS3 model (19, 21, 23, 25 degrees) fits more iron-like hybrid swings with a downward angle of attack. The TS2 launches higher, while the TS3 is a mid-launch design. Both models feature the company’s SureFit hosel with 16-way independent loft and lie adjustability.

The TS hybrids are available for fittings beginning on Aug. 8. They will be in stores Aug. 30.