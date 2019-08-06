Titleist 620 irons add tweaks to throwback shape, construction to improve speed, forgiveness

The Titleist 620 CB and MB irons have a throwback name (the Titleist 600 series irons date from the early 2000s), a throwback construction (forged carbon steel) and a throwback shape (the compact, narrow sole look). But these new models maintain their classic appearance with subtle modern tweaks that just might add a little speed to some better players’ games. First, the new 620 CB and MB both incorporate a refined sole shape that’s designed to help the club move through the turf more smoothly. Developed in consultation with the company’s staff of tour players, those sole tweaks are aimed at helping players deliver the club more efficiently at impact for more swing speed and better distance. In addition, the 620 CB incorporates co-forged high-density tungsten in the heel and toe of the 3- and 4-irons.

“Our ability to use co-forged high-density tungsten in such a compact blade size like 620 CB is extremely powerful, especially at the long end of the set where players need the most help with launch and forgiveness,” said Marni Ines, director of irons development for Titleist.

Ines said the tweaks to the 620 irons include progressive blade lengths and reduced offset in both the MB and CB lines to allow players more easily to go with mixed sets that combine MB short irons with CB long irons. The two sets actually incorporate more changes to make them more like two options within the same set as opposed to two completely distinct designs. For example, Ines said the blade length of the 620 MB is now more similar to that of the CB in the long irons, while in the pitching wedge, the CB’s blade length is more in line with that of the MB.

Both the MB and CB are forged from 1025 carbon steel to improve feel. The MB will have a cleaner look than past versions, topped by just the signature “Titleist” script on the back of the muscleback design.

