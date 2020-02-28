Tim Tebow trips over own shoelaces, botches routine fly ball in Spring Training game

"This is the most Mets thing ever" is one of the more overused phrases in baseball, particularly because the Mets do "the most Mets thing(s) ever" on a regular basis. They've actually watered down their own badness. But if there was ever a situation "the most Mets thing ever" phrase applied, it's to Tim Tebow's all-time not-top-10 play from a Spring Training game on Friday.

Tim Tebow started the game in left field, eventually finishing with two strikeouts in two at-bats. But it was his defense that was especially ugly, mainly on a play in the top of the ninth in a game the Mets led 3-2 over the Cardinals. With two outs and nobody on, St. Louis second baseman Max Schrock hit a routine fly ball to left, giving Tebow a chance to catch the final out. Instead, the former Heisman Trophy winner tripped over his own shoelaces, falling face first into the grass and watching as the ball landed in front of him, giving Schrock a standup double:

Looked like a routine fly ball, Gary Cohen? Yeah, no kidding! Poor Timmy. Yes, it really was the shoelaces fault:

Don't worry Tim, we remember your home run from the other day . Don't let the haters drag you down like a pair of absurdly long laces.

