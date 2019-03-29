Trending
Legends

Tim Duncan retelling the story about Pop telling him they drafted "Emanuel Jinnobili" is absolutely hilarious

By
an hour ago
Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili
Garrett Ellwood

All you need to know about the San Antonio Spurs' success over the last 20 years in the NBA was on full display on Thursday night at Manu Ginobili's jersey retirement ceremony. Many of the most important members from that tight-knit group of champions were all in attendance: Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Tony Parker (who beat the Spurs on Tuesday night as a member of the Hornets, then hopped on the Spurs team plane to be at Manu's ceremony). Hell, Fabricio Oberto was there! (googles Fabricio Oberto) It's the ultimate sign of respect for Manu that these guys would all be there to honor his career and say a few things about the Argentinian legend. No wonder these guys won multiple titles together.

The best moment of the night was provided by Duncan, who retold a hilarious story about the night Manu was drafted by San Antonio. Duncan says he never watched the NBA draft, instead finding out who they picked from Popovich over the phone. Back in 1999, Pop phoned the Big Fundamental to tell them who they selected with the 57th pick in the second round, and Pop might as well have been speaking a foreign language:

And if you thought Duncan was making a joke, he wasn't. Here's how the Ginobili picked was announced on draft night:

Yeah, I think that was a good pick at that point in the draft too. Has to be nice to grab a future two-time All Star and four-time NBA champion with the 57th pick in the draft, don't ya think? Especially considering that was their only pick that year. Two years later they would take Tony Parker with the 28th overall pick, forming a core that won a ton of games over the next 15-plus years.

Ginobili is the ninth Spur to have his jersey number retired, joining the likes of Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, David Robinson, James Silas and Avery Johnson. Have to imagine Parker will make that an even 10 within the next few years.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Tim Duncan retelling the story about Pop telling him they drafted "Emanuel Jinnobili" is...

an hour ago
Waiting on the (Golf) World to Change

Brandon Stone has the perfect solution for slow play

2 hours ago
If You Come At The King...

Bubba Watson puts heckler in the grave at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

a day ago
Risky Google Searches

Some of the things Eagles fans call Eli Manning are so bad he has to look them up

a day ago
Gaffes

Announcers are still getting Keith Mitchell's name wrong despite Honda Classic victory

March 28, 2019
Bad Beats

You might never bet an over/under again after seeing the finish to this NBA game

March 28, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

European Tour pro does drop-the-mic celebration after finishing round with fantastic shot

March 28, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

Earth's biggest optimist places bet on Tiger Woods to win 2019 Grand Slam

March 27, 2019
Whoops!

Shaq forgets he's on live TV, hilariously belts out profane Ludacris lyrics over a highlight

March 27, 2019
One-Man Pep Rally

The Rock gives Lovett baseball team highway pep talk, team goes on to win 23-1

March 27, 2019
Vintage

NFL admits Patriots got away with one in the Super Bowl in least shocking news in the history...

March 27, 2019
Gambling

People are actually betting on Tony Romo to have a decent first round in this week's PGA Tour...

March 27, 2019
Move Over Keto

Beacon of hope for all mankind loses 25 pounds on beer-only diet

March 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Lance Stephenson, Lakers bench mob provide the Lakers with lone highlight of season

March 27, 2019
NFL

Coach dating Holly Sonders will give team cell phone breaks, for some reason

March 27, 2019
Andy Hungry

Not surprisingly, Andy Reid knows the best medicine for dealing with a painful loss (it's...

March 26, 2019
Gambling

Bruce Pearl might be getting a call from the NCAA after revealing the lock of the tournament

March 26, 2019
Pheeling It

Dress shirt style god Phil Mickelson is feeling Haotong Li's new hat

March 26, 2019
Related
The LoopUtah Jazz fan misses NBA trade deadline while under…
The LoopCharles Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper remind…
The LoopMany people are saying Florida State quit on Saturd…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection