Farmers Insurance Open19 minutes ago

Tiger Woods will be playing only for pride in final round at Torrey Pines

By
Farmers Insurance Open - Round Three
Donald MiralleSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fourth hole on the South Course during the third round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Tiger Woods again has assumed a role which which he has become increasingly familiar in recent years, that of a non-factor.

Going off early on another sunny day at Torrey Pines, Woods shot a ho-hum one-under par 71 on the South Course on Saturday and finished the day tied for 46th, too far behind leader Justin Rose to even threaten the lead in the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I finally drove it good and didn’t hit my irons very close,” he said, “and again had a bunch of close calls on putts that just didn’t go in.”

His goal on Sunday no longer is victory, but, “you know, just something positive,” he said. “I think if I can get to double digits [under par] would be nice, just a nice way to end the week.

RELATED: Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth hug it out in first round together since their messy Ryder Cup breakup

“I’ve got play a little bit better than I have, and if I can drive it like I did today and hit my irons a little bit better and give myself plenty of looks. It’s frustrating because I’m hitting a lot of good putts and they’re just not going in.”

Woods at least finished strong, with birdies on three of his last five holes, including his final two to post his third consecutive under-par round, but also his third straight without breaking 70.

He is five-under par through 54 holes, so he’ll need a score of 67 to get to double-digits under par.

“It’s not too much to ask if I play well,” he said. “If I drive it like this, hit my irons a little more crisp and make a few putts, I should be able to do that.

“I don’t feel that bad over the shots. It’s just that through impact it’s not as clean as I’d like.”

Whatever he might find on Sunday might be lost by the time he plays again. He's taking the next two weeks off before playing the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, where he has never won.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods closes with even-par 72, ties for 23rd …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' 'baby steps': He neither dazzles nor d…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods makes the cut, but 'will have to play a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection