Tiger Woods vs. Fred Couples: Each will captain a team in Celebrity Cup at Riviera next week

Pinterest Paul Mounce - Corbis (Photo by Paul Mounce/Getty Images)

Celebrity golfers won’t be limited to just this week at Pebble Beach.

Tiger Woods’ duties as tournament host of next week’s Genesis Open will include taking on Fred Couples in a team competition at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Monday.

The inaugural Celebrity Cup will feature two teams of six celebrities each, one side captained by Woods, the other by Couples. They will compete in a four-ball net better ball match on Riviera’s back nine.

Among the celebrities slated to play include former NFL running back Reggie Bush, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Bachelor host Chris Harrison, musician Nick Jonas, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, actor Mark Wahlberg and social media personality Paige Spiranac.

The teams will tee off on Riviera’s famed 10th hole beginning at 2 p.m. local time.

Woods will be making just his second start of the year after tying for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago. Last year, he missed the cut at the Genesis after rounds of 72 and 76.