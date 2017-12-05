Tiger Woods5 hours ago

Tiger Woods' return leads to strong TV ratings for Hero World Challenge

By
Tiger Woods
Ryan Young/Getty ImagesTiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

The Hero World Challenge may be an offseason, 18-man exhibition. But given the return of Tiger Woods, official tournament or not, the Hero was an event. A sentiment supported by its TV ratings.

According to viewership numbers from Show Buzz Daily, the Hero pulled in a 1.29 on NBC during Saturday coverage, with Sunday trailing slightly behind at 1.19. Just as notable was Golf Channel, with a significantly lower household reach than their parent company, managing to post a 0.57 on Saturday and a Sunday 0.38. These figures rank as the most-watched golf presentation of the 2018 campaign, and are competitive with the season-ending Tour Championship (1.16 on Saturday, 1.60 on Sunday). For context, football continues to be the king on the calendar, with NBC's Sunday Night Football pulling in an 11.32.

Tiger's strong Thursday-Friday start, along with the observations that the 14-time major winner appeared looser and more agile than last year's ill-fated comeback, likely spurred its share of curiosity. According to the Golf Channel, this year's Hero saw a 29 percent increase over the 2016 event, and with 22.4 million total minutes streamed (a 201 percent increase year-over-year) it was second only to the Open Championship among NBC golf events this season.

From false starts to off-the-course issues, 2017 was a nightmarish year for Woods. Nevertheless, despite the onslaught of talent in the top ranks, the 41-year-old continues to resonate with fans, serving as the needle that moves the sport.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursA Five-Step Plan To Revive The LPGA - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursSummer of '76 focuses on intersection of Open Champ…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy to narrate emotional Golf Channel piec…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection